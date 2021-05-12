Montrezl Harrell with an and one vs the New York Knicks
Montrezl Harrell (Los Angeles Lakers) with an and one vs the New York Knicks, 05/11/2021
Griffin believes that lax officiating resulted in Zion Williamson's injury.
The Nets opened the year at +900 to win it all, but are currently the betting favorite at +230.
Stephen Curry was unstoppable in only three quarters on Saturday night.
Bryson DeChambeau shot a third-round 68 on Saturday in the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship, but that's not the story he'll tell about this day years from now. Instead, he'll talk about how he had to fly from Dallas back to Charlotte, N.C., to play the round at Quail Hollow Golf Club. "We did a lot of scrambling last night to get back," DeChambeau, 27, said.
The Michael Jordan jersey is from the 1982-83 season at North Carolina.
You ready for LeBron vs. Steph in the play-in tournament?
The Nets suffered yet another injury to a key player.
(Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.
There's hope Amanda Ribas and Angela Hill will be rescheduled for a future date.
MADRID (Reuters) -Alexander Zverev avenged his defeat by Dominic Thiem in last year's U.S. Open final in clinical fashion on Saturday, beating the Austrian 6-3 6-4 to reach the final of the Madrid Open. Zverev, who beat top seed and tournament favourite Rafa Nadal in straight sets in the quarter-finals on Friday, will meet Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final after the Italian beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 6-4 in the second semi-final. Germany's Zverev, who was champion in Madrid in 2018, made a strong start, breaking Thiem early in each set in what turned out to be a routine victory, despite a swirling wind at Caja Magica.
Everything in the public discourse about Russell Westbrook's career comes with a but.
You can't do that, Luka.
Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) with a deep 3 vs the Chicago Bulls, 05/11/2021
Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.
Phil Mickelson thought he played well in Round 1 on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Championship; in Round 2 he said he wasn't doing enough high-level thinking en route to a 4-over 75. Mickelson scrambled his way to par on 14, and his 3-under 139 keeps him in the field for the weekend at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte. Mickelson was still at 7-under before a bogey on No. 11 and at plus-3 the rest of the way.
Trevor Ariza (Miami Heat) with a buzzer beater vs the Boston Celtics, 05/09/2021
Three UFC events for June officially have a home in Las Vegas.
We continue to play in Oakland until something changes. Its the same for me, the same feeling I always have playing there.
“It was not as difficult as I expected,” Alvarez said in the ring after drawing a U.S. indoor record crowd for boxing of 73,126 to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Jordan Poole hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:43 left, Andrew Wiggins scored the next time down and finished with 38 points, rallying the Warriors past the Phoenix Suns 122-116 on Tuesday night. Draymond Green notched his sixth triple-double of the season and 29th of his career with 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the Warriors made it two straight clutch wins during the playoff push. Curry made a 9-foot jumper with 45 seconds left while falling to the floor, a bright finish to his 21-point performance on another tough outing for him shooting 3-pointers.