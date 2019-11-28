Montrezl Harrell hits game-winner in Clippers-Grizzlies (video)

Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell complement each other so well. They finished 1-3 in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season. Even with the Clippers adding Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Williams and Harrell have kept making their mark off the bench this season.

Williams missed his game-winning floater against the Grizzlies last night, but his drive attracted enough defensive attention for Montrezl Harrell to swoop in with the go-ahead putback in the Clippers’ 121-119 win.

Harrell (24 points, 10 rebounds, +8) and Williams (24 points, 13 assists, +8) led the Clippers in each of those statistics, stepping up with Leonard (knee) out.