Montrezl Harrell with a first basket of the game vs the Charlotte Hornets

Associated Press

Rivalries are the soup of the day as college football heads into its final weekend of the regular season, and spots in the College Football Playoff are likely there for the taking. The marquee matchups with playoff implications include No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State and No. 13 Notre Dame at No. 5 Southern California, but there are others, beginning Thanksgiving night. Friday's games include No. 16 Florida State at Florida, No. 17 UCLA at California and No. 18 North Carolina at North Carolina State.