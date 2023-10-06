Montrell Johnson ‘down for the challenge’ on Saturday, expects extra carries

Transfer running back Montrell Johnson spoke to the media on Wednesday to preview the homecoming game against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The depth chart was released Wednesday afternoon and Florida sophomore running back Trevor Etienne is listed as questionable with an upper-body injury. That means Johnson will be the primary ball carrier for the Gators offense on Saturday.

Montrell hasn’t been quite as elusive or dangerous as his counterpart, but he has the potential to break out a stellar day against Vanderbilt. The Commodores rushing defense ranks No. 83 among FBS teams, surrendering 147 rush yards a game.

Florida head Billy Napier is familiar with Johnson’s game, coaching him up as a Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun and may utilize that chemistry this weekend.

Montrell Johnson on the possibility of getting more carries

It’s still up in the air if Etienne will play will or not, but regardless, Johnson says he’s always ready for moments like these.

“If that happens, I’m prepared for it,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t matter who gets the ball, I’m prepared for it, you know what I’m saying? I’m nervous right now, I ain’t going to lie.”

Johnson will take most of the carries on Saturday, but there might be a few appearances from freshman Treyaun Webb and redshirt senior Eddie Battle.

Nonetheless, Johnson will face the obstacles that Vanderbilt has to offer.

“If Trevor can’t go, I trust the coaches to put me in the right position to make the right plays. If that means getting an extra load, I’m down for the challenge.”

On the running game's lack of production the previous two weeks

Etienne has shown plenty of flashes this season, including his 64-yard touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers. Montrell Johnson, on the other hand, has been playing fairly well. The junior doesn’t have as many chunk plays, but he did bust out for a 20-yard gain against McNeese State.

Since then, the running game has been tripping at the starting line, mustering only 3.2 yards-per-rush against Charlotte in Week 4 and being stuffed by Kentucky in the following game for only 2.4 yards-per-rush

“I know that I haven’t been having the production that I’d like to have,” Johnson said. “I’m just going out there and doing what I have to do for the team, just do my job, that’s what I’ve been focusing on.”

Part of that job has been taking over in the leadership role.

“Me not having the production that I want, I’m just kind of taking my role as a leadership player,” Johnson said. “Just kind of lead the guys, I’ve been with the program a few years now, so I just be kinda like trying to lead those guys.”

What's holding back the rushing attack?

Johnson says that the Gators are the only culprits to blame in what’s slowed down the offensive production.

“I think it’s us,” Johnson said. “We are the only ones that’s holding ourselves back. I feel like nothing the opponent did, they did nothing to stop us. I feel like it was us, and we got to find a way to get it together.”

The Louisiana transfer added that the team will move forward and fix what’s happening on the field.

“Like I said before, it’s an execution issue,” Johnson said. “All teams have it, we just have to nip it in the bud, just keep on moving, keep on going.”

Johnson has plenty of confidence in Florida's defense to make a comeback this week

The junior running back liked what he saw in the Gators defense during practice this week and expects a big day on Saturday.

“I’m very confident,” Johnson said. “(The defense) just had a magnificent practice today. They had the mindset that nobody is gonna beat us on the ground ever again. I think that’s all mentality, I think that we took that and ran with it after last game, and I think that we are going to be great going forward.”

The Vanderbilt rushing attack ranks No. 119 in the FBS, but the Commodores utilize two quarterbacks, so it’ll be tough to scout going into Saturday. Vandy ranks as the No. 37 passing offense in the nation.

Kickoff for the SEC tilt between the Florida Gators and Vanderbilt Commodores is set for 4 p.m. EDT and will broadcast on the SEC Network.

