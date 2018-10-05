Montreal looks to rebound against Columbus

With a tenuous grasp on a playoff spot and the regular season ticking down, the Montreal Impact know they need to step it up.

Blown out by D.C. United in their last outing, the Impact look to do just that with a bounce-back effort against the Columbus Crew on Saturday afternoon at Saputo Stadium.

Last week's loss trimmed Montreal's lead over D.C. to two points, with United holding two games in hand. While United has been on a roll the past few months, the Impact (12-15-4) are concerned with their performance becoming a trend at this point in the season.

"We've had three games where the stakes were high and we failed in two of those three, in Toronto and D.C., and we played well in Philadelphia," goalkeeper Evan Bush told the Journal de Montreal. "We have three games left with the stakes raised. We'll learn a lot about ourselves."

Montreal and Columbus are meeting for the first time since the second week of the season. The Crew (13-9-9) won 3-2 that night, extending their unbeaten streak against the Impact to five games (two wins, three draws). The offense has come through in those matches, with Gregg Berhalter's squad scoring at least three goals in each of the last three regular-season contests against Montreal and four of the last five.

They also have their sights set on the postseason. Currently fourth in the Eastern Conference, a win or draw on Saturday will secure a berth.

"I think for us the focus is on trying to go there and play a good game," the coach told the Columbus Dispatch. "That will be a little bit extra motivation but we want to win regardless of the situation. We want a good performance to put ourselves in position to potentially get the third seed."

Columbus' win in its visit to Montreal last season was just its second on the Impact's home pitch. Saputo Stadium hasn't been kind to visitors over the past few months. The Impact are 4-1-2 at home since July 12, conceding a mere seven goals during that stretch.