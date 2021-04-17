Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators - Game Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators, 04/17/2021
Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators, 04/17/2021
The Denver Nuggets are currently 34-20 and in fourth place in the Western Conference.
The Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier rematch will get a ton of bets.
Johnson, 45, is racing part-time in IndyCar over the next two seasons after his retirement from NASCAR.
The most compelling storylines. The key newcomers. The can't-miss games. We cover it all right here.
Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top men's players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence of fans. The professional circuit was shut down for several months last year before tournament organisers set up 'biosecure bubbles' for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums. Barring the swing in Australia in February, tournaments continue to be played in front of a handful of fans at most.
This is about whether the 49ers, or others, think they can win with a QB who will sit in the pocket, rather than make the defense worry about him slaloming through it.
Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 04/12/2021
Weeks of trash talk will finally come to a head on Saturday night when former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren steps into a celebrity boxing match opposite YouTube sensation Jake Paul under the Triller Fight Club banner. Ahead of Saturday night's bout, check out the final face-off between the two, as Askren turned heads because of a perceived lack of conditioning, while Paul forced heads to look up with his giant robot of a mascot. Jake Paul and Ben Askren salaries revealed for Triller boxing bout Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren staredown (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Our penultimate 2021 mock draft lands a sixth QB near the end of the first round.
LaMarcus Aldridge said his irregular heartbeat was "one of the scariest things I've ever experienced."
No NBA champion has visited the White House since 2016.
DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs) with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors, 04/14/2021
A rules official penalized Si Woo Kim Saturday at RBC Heritage after Kim’s ball dangled on the edge of the hole for over a minute before falling.
Lewis Hamilton claimed his 99th career pole position in qualifying Saturday for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez starting alongside the seven-time world champion's Mercedes at Imola.
Follow along with results and live updates from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where Jake Paul and Ben Askren headline a boxing card.
Justin Gatlin won a 100m race that included two other primary Olympic medal contenders in a possible preview of the Tokyo final.
The early returns from the Boston Bruins' trade deadline additions have been fantastic, including the scoring production from Taylor Hall.
Tyron Woodley, who is cornering Ben Askren, predicts a stoppage victory for his friend over Jake Paul in their Triller Fight Club main event.
Vegas oddsmakers have released their win totals for the 2021 season and the Eagles over/under is 6.5
Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek both collected one goal and two assists to pace the visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Mark Stone and Alex Tuch netted one goal and one assist apiece in the win, and Chandler Stephenson and Alex Pietrangelo added goals as the Golden Knights won their fourth straight game.