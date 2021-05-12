Montreal Canadiens vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Edmonton Oilers, 05/12/2021
In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, we look at some of the GOATs of one of the most popular sports in the world.
Fresh from overseeing Rory McIlroy’s first win in 18 months, Pete Cowen is now set on helping his new charge arrest a rather more significant barren run in the majors. “If we can sort out his driving when I see him in a few days’ time, then he should have a great chance in next week’s [US] PGA,” Cowen said. As a renowned no-nonsense Yorkshireman, Cowen does not deal much in “ifs”. But then, he does not normally deal in “putts” either. “It’s funny, because the stats guys are saying that was one of Rory’s best-ever performances on the greens and I gave him a putting lesson before he went off to Quail Hollow,” Cowen said. “And that’s the one aspect of the game I never teach. Maybe I should branch out.” Cowen laughed down the line from Orlando, where he is staying with Ricky Elliott, the caddie of Brooks Koepka, another of Cowen’s four-time major-winning clients. The 70-year-old recognises he is busy enough and that is why he was not at the Wells Fargo Championship when McIlroy prevailed by a shot over Mexican Abraham Ancer in dramatic scenes on Sunday night. “I didn’t even see it as I was on the range with [Henrik] Stenson and had been with [Ian] Poulter earlier on in the day. “I figured that not only with Rory, but also Gary Woodland [the former US Open winner who finished fifth] in the mix that we’d have a winner. I guess Rory isn’t use to having a coach with a few runners in the race, but that might be a good thing, as it’ll keep things a bit less intense. I had three days with him at his place the week before last and we got through a lot of stuff. But you can see from his driving stats that there’s plenty to do and that potential for improvement should fill him full of self-belief.”
The world No. 1 unleashed his frustrations on an umpire during a tense moment in an Italian Open match.
Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.
Johnson, whose Masters title defence ended in a missed cut last month, said his decision to sit out the May 13-16 AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, came after the knee discomfort he occasionally experiences returned. Johnson has competed twice on the PGA Tour since his unsuccessful Masters title defence, earning a share of 13th place at the following week's RBC Heritage followed by a tie for 48th at the Valspar Championship. The PGA Championship, which is the year's second major, is May 20-23 in Johnson's native South Carolina at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course.
Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic, 05/11/2021
Malachi Flynn (Toronto Raptors) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 05/11/2021
The former World No. 1's five-year U.S. Open exemption from winning the 2015 PGA Championship has run out.
Aaron Rodgers still wants out. Where does Blake Bortles fit into that?
Breaking down the Penguins-Islanders and Capitals-Bruins series. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)
"He does things and you literally think, how is that possible?
The 2021 NFL schedule is starting to be released, and Tom Brady seems excited about the Buccaneers playing the Cowboys to kick off the new season.
The Buccaneers open the 2021 season with a banner raising and (hopefully) a barnburner against the Cowboys. Quarterback Tom Brady, however, doesn’t think much of Tampa’s opponent. More accurately, he doesn’t think Tampa’s opponent has lived up to its nickname. “9/9 Can’t come soon enough . . . excited to open against ‘America’s Team,'” Brady [more]
With the 2021 NFL season schedule being revealed, its time to look at some key dates and fun facts about the first ever 17-game schedule ahead of the schedule release tonight.
Chelsea's steady metronome went off-kilter early in Wednesday's match between the Blues and Gunners at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
You know Spike Lee was talking trash when the Knicks were up.
How should the Bruins handle Tom Wilson in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series versus the Capitals? B's president Cam Neely gives his take.
Kayla Harrison seems to see right through Dana White's recent comments questioning her ability to compete with UFC talent.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going from the second-easiest strength of schedule in 2020 to the toughest in 2021.
The New York Giants' 2021 regular-season schedule has been leaked, and they will open against the Denver Broncos (and Pat Shurmur).