Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/02/2021
Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/02/2021
(Detroit Red Wings) with a Goalie Save from Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/02/2021
Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff says he was “not aware” until this year of the severity of the sexual assault allegations made more than a decade ago against a former Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach. A third-party investigation by an independent law firm found Cheveldayoff was among a group of team leaders who discussed allegations by prospect Kyle Beach against video coach Brad Aldrich on May 23, 2010, in the hours after the team advanced to the Stanley Cup final for the first time in 19 years. The firm’s report released last week stated there was no evidence anything was done about the accusations after the meeting until then-team president John McDonough contacted the Blackhawks’ director of human resources on June 14 after Chicago had won the title — a delay that violated the organization’s sexual harassment policy.
Bob Melvin reflects on his tenure with the A's and explained to Brodie Brazil why he chose to accept the manager position with the Padres.
Students at a Pittsburgh-area high school have been banned from attending its hockey games after sexually explicit chants rained down on a female goalie.
Second base just might be the White Sox' biggest need this winter. Here are some free agents who could be the solution.
Former Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber rebounded after a short, brutish 2020 season to earn his first All-Star selection in 2021.
Jorge Soler gives the Braves a 3-0 lead in Game 6 with a monstrous three-run homer that sails over the tracks. Tune in to FOX
Several NFL teams opted to shake up their rosters before Tuesday's trade deadline. But which players and organizations are better off?
Lots of productive National League East players will become free agents in the coming days. Let's run through them all.
The NFL's trade deadline looms at 4 p.m. ET, and there could be several players on the move after a handful of notable names were already dealt.
As the Arizona Fall League rolls on, Cubs prospects Nelson Velazquez and Caleb Kilian have been recognized for their recent impressive performances.
Have the Yankees soured on Trevor Story? A recent report says some within the organization may have.
Why does this always seem to happen to the Mets?
A male fighter defeated a female opponent in a heavily-criticised bout in Poland
The Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday night that they will be postponing a celebration of former player Marián Hossa.
Blackhawks 2016 second-rounder Artur Kayumov decided to treat Halloween as an occasion to needlessly offend a bunch of people, because why not!
Which players should you consider dropping for more upside elsewhere? Jennifer Eakins runs down her list of Week 9 cut candidates.
Atlanta's Max Fried was a pitcher without a home heading into his senior year of high school, but he overcame the setback on his major league path.
As the Mets' front office search continues, they have been granted permission to interview Boston Red Sox executive vice president and assistant GM Raquel Ferreira.
Here's what the refs had to say about the brutal call.