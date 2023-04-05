Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights

The Hawkeyes’ season ticket requests doubled from last season after their deep NCAA tournament run.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Sedona Prince will play one last college season after all.
"To go around this place bogey-free is pretty cool."
Rahm is tied for the lead with Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka.
Brooks Koepka looked like the major killer of old in Round 1 of the Masters.
Matt Harmon & Charles McDonald take a look at the big four QBs expected to be drafted at the top of this month's NFL draft: CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, Will Levis & Anthony Richardson.
Woods finished two over Thursday, but had a front row view of what it will take to compete here in the 87th Masters. Hovland, a 25-year-old from Norway via Oklahoma State, went 7-under and sits tied with Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka for first.
In addition to speeding up the game, the new rules were intended to tip the scales back toward offense.
The proposal is a reversal of the policy Biden ran on during the 2020 presidential election.
It's the second time in less than a month that NASCAR has penalized Hendrick cars, though an appeals panel overturned the previous points penalties.
Kade McClure wasn't happy after Tatis went yard.
Will Zalatoris was set to return this week after a stomach bug forced him out of the WGC-Match Play last month.
The NBA acknowledged in the decision that officials "could have taken steps to better manage this particular situation."
Bettors are hoping for a repeat Masters champ.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon continues his series examining NFL draft needs. Check out his running back analysis.
The first round of the Masters is here.
As the 2023 Masters begins, change is in the air.
After being the laughingstock of the league for the first half of the season, Orlando got its first win at the most unlikely time last week. Can the Guardians keep it going?
Hill wants to get into "the business side" once his NFL career is over.