Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames - Game Highlights

Reuters

One night after winning one statement game against the Utah Jazz, the Phoenix Suns stumbled in another, to the Los Angeles Clippers. Perhaps more integral to the Suns' climb into contention in the Western Conference is how they handle the vagaries of the NBA schedule. For every high-profile contest against the Jazz and Clippers, Phoenix has to maintain its consistency against the likes of the Washington Wizards, which Phoenix beat 134-106 Saturday, and Houston Rockets, whom the Suns will host Monday.