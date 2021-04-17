Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames, 04/16/2021
Khetag Pliev, the fighter who had his finger almost completely severed earlier this month, now officially has one less loss on his record.
Cuban's Mavericks are in seventh place in the West, leaving them vulnerable to the play-in games.
Bestwick has been the voice of NASCAR for both ESPN and NBC. SRX begins June 12 on CBS.
He just turned 24 this February, and with a core under the age of 27, this isn’t the end of the story for the Nuggets. The momentum has stopped for now, but there’s always another way to the cup.
Making one last push for the playoffs? Trying to solidify your team for a championship run? We have pickups for you!
If Dixon wins the championship then Chip Ganassi will have a pair of seven-time champions on its team.
Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek both collected one goal and two assists to pace the visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Mark Stone and Alex Tuch netted one goal and one assist apiece in the win, and Chandler Stephenson and Alex Pietrangelo added goals as the Golden Knights won their fourth straight game.
Simmons was happy to talk up his scoring outburst, but neglected to mention Jordan Clarkson's 40-point effort in the same game.
WBA-WBC super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez previews his May 8 unification fight vs. WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Los Angeles Lakers) with an and one vs the Boston Celtics, 04/15/2021
One night after winning one statement game against the Utah Jazz, the Phoenix Suns stumbled in another, to the Los Angeles Clippers. Perhaps more integral to the Suns' climb into contention in the Western Conference is how they handle the vagaries of the NBA schedule. For every high-profile contest against the Jazz and Clippers, Phoenix has to maintain its consistency against the likes of the Washington Wizards, which Phoenix beat 134-106 Saturday, and Houston Rockets, whom the Suns will host Monday.
Martin Truex Jr. is a deserving favorite heading into Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, but priced at 4/1 odds at multiple sportsbooks, the No. 19 Toyota may be too expensive a proposition for bettors. Those odds, which can also be expressed as +400 (bet $100 to win $400), translate into a 20% chance […]
What became of Kelly Bryant, who once started ahead of Trevor Lawrence at Clemson?
Mike D'Antoni does not have a contract beyond this season, but his innovative system and laid-back demeanor are right for this Rockets team.
On the Eagle Eye podcast, NBCs Football Night in America reporter Peter King is pointing the fingers at Carson Wentz himself for the deterioration of his relationship with the franchise, saying he was 'mind-boggled' by the quarterback's behavior.
Curry offered Wiseman some advice and how he should respond to his latest setback of the season.
Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top men's players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence of fans. The professional circuit was shut down for several months last year before tournament organisers set up 'biosecure bubbles' for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums. Barring the swing in Australia in February, tournaments continue to be played in front of a handful of fans at most.
Jabari Parker will join the Celtics after a short stint in Sacramento.
Recently retired Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman gave Bill Belichick a special birthday shoutout with a heartfelt message on social media.
The reigning PGA champion struggled with his putter around Harbour Town Golf Links on Friday, coming up short of a crazy low round.