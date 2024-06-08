Montpellier and Standard Liége to rival Sheffield Wednesday in the race to sign Yan Valery

According to L’Équipe journalist Loïc Tanzi, Sheffield Wednesday are not the only club showing an interest in Angers right back Yan Valery (25). Montpellier and Standard Liége are set to challenge the Championship club in the pursuit of the former Southampton defender.

Valery has already agreed terms to sign for Wednesday next season, according to L’Équipe. The Tunisian international could be set to return to England by residing in Yorkshire and has made it no secret that he would like to return in a recent interview with 90 Mins.

Whilst the South Yorkshire club are working to agree a deal with Angers, the newly-promoted Ligue 1 club may be keen to hear what Standard and Montpellier have to say before agreeing to sell the 25-year-old to the Championship club. Wednesday manager Danny Röhl is no stranger to Valery – the German coach was an assistant to Ralph Hasenhüttl during his time at Southampton.

GFFN | Liam Wraith