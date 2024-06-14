Montpellier’s Léo Leroy set for Basel switch

According to a report from L’Équipe, Léo Leroy (24) is set to leave Montpellier HSC and his departure could be quickly concluded.

Leroy has played for Montpellier for three years, after joining from Ligue 2 side Châteauroux, however, one year away from the end of his contract with La Paillade, he is set for a new challenge, and his first abroad. L’Équipe understands that Swiss side FC Basel are in the process of concluding a deal for the 24-year-old central midfielder. It is understood that the deal to take the Frenchman to Switzerland will cost between €500,000 and €1m.

The former France U19 international played 25 games in all competitions last season, including 21 in Ligue 1. He failed to score but did register one assist. Over the course of his three years with the club, he graduated from the reserve side before going on to make 77 appearances. It now looks unlikely that he will add to that total.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle