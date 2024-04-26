Montpellier draws with lowly Nantes and finishes with 9 men

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Nantes stayed in relegation danger in the French league after drawing 1-1 with a Montpellier side that ended the Friday match with nine men.

Montpellier led through Akor Adams just two minutes in after a lightning counterattack.

Five minutes later, sloppy midfield play by the home side allowed Matthis Abline to wriggle free and poke home an angled finish for Nantes.

Montpellier's Lucas Mincarelli Davin and Arnaud Nordin were sent off in stoppage time.

Nantes was in 14th place in Ligue 1, just six points above the drop zone.

Montpellier was 12th.

