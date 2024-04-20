Montoursville baseball snaps Waverly’s unbeaten streak, local scores

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly baseball’s perfect start to the season has come to an end.

Waverly baseball fell to Montoursville, on Saturday. The Wolverines’ loss to the Pennsylvania District IV powerhouse accounts for their 1st of the season. The Warriors bust out of the gates, leaving Waverly in a 4 run deficit by the 4th inning. The Wolverines would find the scoreboard in the late innings, but the Warriors would match the effort, and pick up their 7th victory of the season 9-3.

(Photo Courtesy: Paul Richmond) Paul and Jenna Richmond reunite, following their father-daughter coaching matchup in Virginia.

Elsewhere in the section, Horseheads softball fell in an out of state matchup, which also served as a family reunion. Mountain View of Virginia, bested the Blue Raiders 4-1 in a special matchup. Horseheads head coach Paul Richmond coached against his daughter Jenna, who is a former All-State softball standout for the Blue Raiders.

In Corning, the Hawks improved to (5-1) on the season. The black and gold shut out Johnson City, 12-0 in 5 innings. Elmira softball dropped their matchup with Deposit-Hancock, after holding a 2-1 lead into the 6th.

On the flag football field, Horseheads rolled past Ithaca with a thrilling performance from Jessica Als. The Blue Raiders quarterback threw 2 passing touchdowns and wracked up 202 yards of offense through the air. In Elmira, Binghamton shut down the Express 12-0.

A look at local high school scores from Saturday’s action is listed below:

High School Baseball:

Montoursville 9 – Waverly 3

High School Softball:

Corning 12 – Johnson City 0

Deposit-Hancock 3 – Elmira 2

Mountain View (Virginia) 4 – Horseheads 1

High School Girls Flag Football:

Horseheads 18 – Ithaca 6

Binghamton 12 – Elmira 0

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on high school sports in the Twin Tiers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.