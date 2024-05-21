Montilivi will host Champions League matches

Girona FC has received authorization from UEFA for Montilivi stadium to host Champions League matches next season 2024-2025.

UEFA has confirmed the Montilivi stadium will be compliant following the implementation of the changes proposed by the Club, which will involve a significant financial investment, and will allow the stadium to have the necessary requirements for the top European competition.

The Club will soon inform about the ticket purchasing process to enjoy the Champions League matches at Montilivi, taking into account the reduced capacity due to the inability to use temporary stands.