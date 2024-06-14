Monticello sweeps Storm squads in Camanche

Jun. 13—CAMANCHE — Storm clouds gathered, but victory lightning didn't strike for Camanche softball or baseball at home Thursday night in their doubleheaders.

Monticello baseball (4-6) defeated Camanche (2-13) 15-7 and 7-6.

Panthers softball (6-9) beat the Storm (3-11) 4-1 and 6-3.

BASEBALL: STORM TAKE EARLY LEADS

Camanche baseball sprinted to a 7-0 lead in the first half inning of game 1 against Monticello.

Bryce Buckley led off the game with a triple. Mason Duritza and Kai Seibel each drove in two runs and Thomas Blomme, Charlie Sager and Tyson Graves drove one apiece across the plate.

That was the end of the scoring for Camanche, however.

Monticello scored all the rest of the runs to get the 15-7 win behind 14 singles, five bases on balls, six hit batsmen and one home run.

Camanche had 10 hits overall with Seibel punching out a pair of doubles. Sager too had one, as did Duritza, who also had one single. Cayden Allen hit two singles. Blomme and Graves had one single apiece.

In the second game, The Storm took an early lead again when Buckley led it off with a solo home run to center field.

Camanche led 2-0 by the fourth inning when Monticello put up 6 runs to take the lead. The Storm added two runs in the bottom of the inning and did it again in the sixth, but the Panthers got an insurance run in the fifth inning that paid off for a 7-6 victory.

The Storm has seven hits today, with Seibel alone garnering two hits — a single and a double. He had one RBI. Landon Hill and Blomme had the other two RBIs.

Duritza and Blomme each hit a double. Allen and Sager each had singles.

Despite a nine-strikeout performance over 6 2/3 innings, Blomme took the loss on the mound. His relief, Hill, faced one batter and struck him out.

SOFTBALL: PLAYING CATCH-UP

In their first game against Monticello, Camanche softball (3-11) didn't score until the sixth inning, after Monticello (6-9) built a 4-0 lead. Cianna Newman, who hit a double to get on base, scored on an error by the second baseman.

In the end, though, Monticello pitching stuck out nine and walked two as the Storm managed five hits.

In the second game, Monticello built a 4-0 lead by the fourth inning, but that's when the Storm rallied for three runs to get within 1 run. Kaitlyn Lathrop, who was on base because she was hit by a pitch scored when Izzy Peters reached on an error by the Panther first baseman. Three consecutive singles, by Cianna Newman, Abbi Nylin and Naomi Duke manufactured two more runs.

However, Camanche stranded two runners over the final three innings as the Panthers added a pair of insurance runs.