Monticello student wins state pole vault, upkeeps family legacy

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois seventh-grader is keeping his family’s athletic legacy alive.

Monticello native Holden Williams is now a 3A state pole vault champion.

He won first place at the state meet on Saturday — but he’s not the first in his family to do it. Williams is a fourth generation pole vaulter. His dad was also a state champion.

Monticello baseball setting records, chasing history

Williams also broke the record at the state meet by three inches, clearing ten feet and six inches. He said the atmosphere was inspiring.

“It felt encouraging to make it over those bars. Because once you get to those higher bars and you’re the only person left, everybody starts clapping for you, and it just makes you feel really hyped.”

Williams is also a three-sport athlete, playing on the basketball and baseball teams.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.