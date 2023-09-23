Monticello plays spoiler for Pontiac football homecoming

Pontiac football's hopes of claiming a victory on homecoming were dashed by Monticello as the Sages spoiled the annual event with a 40-8 Illini Prairie Conference victory at Williamson Field Friday night.

Riley Johnson of Pontiac brings down Monticello quarterback Luke Teschke Friday night. Teschke accounted for 397 yards and five touchdowns in a 40-8 victory for the Sages.

The funny thing about this contest, at least from the home team's perspective, was it seemed to be a much closer game. That can be witnessed by PTHS collecting more than 200 yards of offense, something that has been quite rare this season.

“We played a really good first half,” PTHS head coach Zach Gadbury said. “I thought we played much more aggressive on defense. We just have to find ways to execute a little better offensively. We just have to continue to keep working.”

Kerr Bauman of Pontiac tries to avoid Monticello's Trey Welter during Friday's Illini Prairie Conference game at Williamson Field. Bauman had 106 receiving yards and a touchdown in a 40-8 loss.

Actually, Pontiac got in trouble in the first period when Monticello scored two touchdowns on its first two possessions. It was the big play of quarterback Luke Teschke that burned the Sons of the Odawa leader.

Teschke, who has committed to Illinois State to play baseball, connected with Raiden Colbert for a 49-yard touchdown to open the scoring. The two-point conversion made it 8-0. Teschke had a 20-yard toss to Trey Welter to open the Sages' second drive. After an incomplete pass, Teschke broke loose for a 30-yard touchdown scamper.

PTHS was having trouble moving the ball on the ground, so Gadbury opted to go to the air more than his team has this season. It came up big as a pass connection got it on the board. A little break on special teams also factored into it.

Pontiac's Hunter Wilson takes the ball from AJ DeLong during Friday's homecoming football game at Williamson Field.

The special teams play came when Colbert touched the ball on a Pontiac punt, and Amazin King recovered for the home team. Three plays later, the Indians were in the end zone as AJ DeLong hit Kerr Bauman for a 29-yard score. Hunter Melvin took a DeLong toss in for the two-point conversion, making it 14-8 with 5:41 to go in the first half.

But Teschke went long and produced a 56-yard scoring strike that gave Monticello a 20-8 lead. The difference was 27-8 at the break.

“I think we got out to an early lead (but) we had to overcome some penalties in the first half,” Welter said. “Give Pontiac credit for playing tough.”

Pontiac was able to drive into Monticello territory twice in the second half and started another possession in the Sages end but just couldn't come up with the big play.

“We have to play better up front on the offensive line, we have to continue to find ways to get better there,” Gadbury said. “Defensively, I like how we flew around, we created some turnovers, we had a strip sack.”

Pontiac (1-4) finished with 208 yards of offense. DeLong threw for 138 yards on 19 of 36 passing. He had a TD and was intercepted three times. Riley Johnson rushed for 52 yards.

Teschke was a one-man wrecking crew for Monticello (3-2) with 106 rushing yards and three touchdowns to go with 291 passing yards and twp more TDs. Monticello finished with 439 yards of offense.

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: Monticello plays spoiler for Pontiac football homecoming