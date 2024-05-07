Monticello earns share of IPC title after win over SJ-O: 'They wanted it'

May 7—ST. JOSEPH — The Monticello baseball team enters every year with three main goals: Win 20 games, win the Illini Prairie Conference and win a regional championship.

The Sages checked the first one off the list 20 games into the season on their way to making it the winningest season in program history before the second goal even came into play.

Their opportunity to achieve that IPC title came Monday against St. Joseph-Ogden at Meier Field, the long-awaited battle between the two best teams in the area with a combined record of 55-4.

The Spartans were 8-0 in conference play, and Monticello was 7-1. A Sages loss would mean they failed to accomplish their second goal. A win would give them a share of the conference crown with SJ-O.

With everything at stake, the Sages were locked in from the start, and they outlasted the Spartans 9-5 in front of a packed crowd that stretched the length of both foul lines.

"Every single year, we've gone back and forth," Monticello senior Luke Teschke said of the competition with the Spartans. "There's nothing better than playing a team like St. Joe. Huge rival, and we know we have to be on our A game. After our game Friday, we were like, 'OK, St. Joe's up next.' We locked in and got the win."

The focus was evident early, as the Sages (28-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead after batting around in the top of the second inning thanks to a double off the right-field wall by Jacob Long, a two-run single by Dylan Brown, an RBI knock by Matt Swartz and a trio of walks.

"The guys got off the bus and were ready to play," Monticello coach Chris Jones said. "They had intent, and you could tell that in our approach at the plate. You could just feel it in the dugout. I was really proud of the guys for not shying away from it. They wanted it."

SJ-O (28-3) immediately responded with two runs in the bottom of the second after Logan Rosenthal, Jared Altenbaumer and Bryson Houchens all singled to start the inning. The Spartans had won 17 games in a row dating back to late March, and they weren't going to be scared off at the first sign of trouble.

"That's what you get when you have two of the best," SJ-O coach Josh Haley said. "You don't get this opportunity too many times in the regular season with us and them. ... We've seen a lot of good players and teams, and this is just another example of what we're going to see in the postseason."

The Sages bounced right back in the fourth inning with sophomore Koyie Williams' two-out, two-run single to push the lead to 5-2. It was his first of two clutch hits on the day, as he found himself in the same situation in the seventh inning, driving in a pair of insurance runs with two outs. After each of them, Williams pumped his fist and screamed toward the Monticello dugout, showing the emotion surrounding that matchup.

"I love those moments. They're the best moments ever," Williams said. "That adrenaline rush is the greatest thing ever, and it leads to that emotion. It's awesome, and it's my favorite part."

Teschke had an even more intense moment as he walked off the mound following his final pitch of the game. The second inning wound up being the only time SJ-O scored off Teschke. The Illinois State commit settled in after that and said he felt confident in all of his pitches. He struck out the side in the sixth inning, gave a fist-pump that put Williams' to shame and gave a yell that turned his face bright red.

"I'm going to be honest, I think I blacked out a little bit," Teschke said with a laugh. "A lot of emotion going on. I knew that might have been my last inning, and striking out the side, there's no better feeling than letting some emotion out, especially against your rival."

Monticello put up four runs in the top of the seventh inning to increase the lead to 9-2, but the Spartans didn't go down easy. Illinois commit Luke Landrus nailed an RBI double to the right-center-field gap to start the comeback effort. They managed to score three more runs, but the hill proved too big to climb.

"It's been a long time since we've lost, and we've been playing good baseball," Haley said. "It was just one of those games you don't want to have right now. The only silver lining is we get to play again tomorrow. This time next week, you don't get to."

The road to Monticello's third goal starts this time next week. The key to capturing that regional title: Keep it up.

"We just need to stay grinding," Williams said. "Showing up to practice ready to go, staying focused and just having fun."