Monticello baseball team raises awareness of rare disorder

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Athletes took to the field in Monticello to raise awareness and show support for a boy with a rare disease.

This week is Cri-du-chat Syndrome Awareness week. Wade, an 11-year-old in Monticello, was diagnosed with the disease at four months old.

“They said he wouldn’t be able to walk or talk or do anything. The kid now can run.” Mike Jones, Wade’s grandfather, said. “He talks. He loves playing basketball, loves watching T.V., playing basketball. Loves duck hunting, deer hunting, anything his dad loves, he does too. He can run an iPad better than I can.”

Cri-du-chat syndrome, also known as 5p- (5p minus) syndrome, is a chromosomal condition that results when a piece of chromosome 5 is missing.

Athletes at Monticello High School rocked their striped socks, one tall and one short, at the game Thursday night to represent the deleted 5th chromosome. Wade throws out the first pitch each year at the game each year.

“He is extremely funny, fun-loving, loves sports,” Chris Jones, Wade’s father, said. “Basketball is his favorite. Even as a baseball coach I can admit that for him.”

Wade’s family said the game each year is an awesome show of support.

“Every year we have a different team here and it doesn’t matter who they are,” Mike said. “They participate just like they did before we had the game today and it’s just heart warming.”

Only one out of 50,000 kids are born with the disease. More information on Cri-du-chat syndrome can be found on the National Organization for Rare Disorders’ website.

