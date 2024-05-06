Monticello baseball setting records, chasing history

MONTICELLO (WCIA) — Monticello senior Luke Teschke has the chance to lead his team to history in his last season as a Sage and the Illinois State signee is doing his part to chase as much history as he can. Barely into May, Teschke and the Sages are doing just that, already setting the school record for wins with 27.

“I don’t think any of us really knew that we were gonna be this good but I love every single second of it,” Teschke said.

“I don’t think any team has really ever done that in Monticello so that’d be really special,” Monticello senior Dylan Brown said.

The goal is to get to 30 wins, something no team has ever done before. With just four games left in the regular season, the Sages have a chance to do just that before postseason play starts next month.

“They’re the reason if we could get to that far but we’re just taking it game by game, getting ourselves ready for postseason play,” Monticello head coach Chris Jones said.

“It’s win regionals every year is our main goal and we just want to go as far as we can and just play well,” Monticello senior Jacob Long said.

“This team has worked so hard to get to where we are now and we’re still not done so it would be awesome to make it that far,” Teschke said about winning Regionals and going beyond.

Monticello is a No. 1 seed in the Class 2A Millikin Sectional, with the Sages opening up the playoffs next Wednesday hosting a Regional against the winner of Warrensburg-Latham and Olympia.

