After months of uncertainty, the party is back at beloved Coral Gables beer hall

The big screen TV on the usually-packed Coral Gables plaza wasn’t there — but soccer fans were.

On Sunday, Miami sports lovers flocked to Fritz & Franz Bierhaus in Coral Gables, known for its lively watch parties, to view the Euro 2024 tournament, secure in the knowledge that the restaurant, bar and neighborhood icon is sticking around.

Like they have so many times over the past 25 years, patrons crammed indoors and out, packing every table inside and the benches curving around the restaurant’s exterior. Beer flowed like the Miami streets after a sudden rainstorm. Many patrons sported German team jerseys — Germany was playing Switzerland — and one small girl flitted around the empty plaza using a German flag as a cape.

There were screams of joy when Germany scored a goal — and moans when it was called back. A rare table of Switzerland fans erupted when their team scored. Others crowded near the door, trying to get closer to the action.

German soccer fans cheer in unison at the packed Fritz & Franz Bierhaus in Coral Gables.

The game would end in a tie. But Harald Neuweg, the owner of the city’s beloved beer hall, rushed from table to table, laughing and jokingly handing out the occasional yellow card, breathing a sigh of relief at the continuation of this tradition.

“What a day, what a day!” he said of the crowds. “I thanked my staff. It was a really good turnout, every table was full, and and we handled it without the plaza.”

The Euro 2024 isn’t the only tournament taking place at this time. Copa America runs through July 14 in 13 U.S. cities with a stop at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium for Argentina vs. Peru on June 29 and the final match on July 14. With both tournaments in full swing, it’s likely the Gables’ premier viewing spot will be buzzing for the next few weeks. But less than a year ago, Fritz & Franz faced an uncertain future.

At the end of 2023, the city of Coral Gables told Neuweg that instead of renewing his lease, which he had held for the past 25 years, he would have to compete against other bidders who could possibly take over the space.

“I was shocked,” Neuweg told the Herald at the time. “We don’t have health code issues or code violations. We don’t have problems with our liquor license. To put it up for a bid — that’s a slap in the face.”

Neuweg alerted customers, asking them to sign a petition to keep the beer hall in its home at 60 Merrick Way. In January, dozens of customers and friends of Fritz & Franz showed up at a Gables city commission meeting, some in matching Fritz & Franz T-shirts, in an emotional showing of support of Neuweg. The commission agreed to a three-week deadline for the restaurant to strike a lease agreement with the city.

Duane Kingston of Miami reacts to Germany’s play during the televised match between Germany and Switzerland inside Fritz & Franz Bierhaus in Coral Gables.

On May 29, Neuweg signed a new five-year lease with the city, ending the uncertainty.

“I’m happy to have it done and over with,” he said.

Now Neuweg can get back to business as usual, particularly keeping soccer fans happy this summer. The only wrench in the plan has been trying to get permits to put up the big screen and set up the outdoor plaza. He said he wasn’t able to secure the needed permits in time.

Some fans in attendance weren’t happy they couldn’t spread out onto the plaza.

“We’re so excited to be here,” said Ashley Schmidt, who had driven over from Miami Beach to watch the game and had to watch near the doorway. “But I’m actually very upset that the city isn’t supporting expansion of this. There are so many German fans, and so many people are leaving! They need to expand this whole thing and have a big screen up. It’s such a huge community gathering.”

Miguel Vias of Coral Gables, who came with his friend Miguel Cruz, was frustrated he couldn’t order a drink unless they were inside the perimeter of the restaurant. Security guards were making sure everyone with beer stayed within the restaurant’s boundary and didn’t spill onto the empty plaza.

Fans watch the soccer match between Germany and Switzerland at the front door of Fritz & Franz Bierhaus.

“In London you go to the bar, and everybody hangs outside the bar,” Vias said. “It’s kind of weird they have all this space, and they don’t let you drink beer here. It’s bizarre.”

Martha Pantin, director of Communications and Public Affairs for the City of Coral Gables, said that Neuweg didn’t have the required electrical permits to use the plaza during the games. He also didn’t have a permit to use off-duty police officers for security, another requirement, she said.

“The city wants to work with Mr. Neuweg to make sure permit requirements are met to ensure the safety of all attendees,” she said.

Neuweg hopes to work with the city over the next several days and have the plaza and big screen set up in time for Friday’s games. In the meantime, he’s grateful for the community’s support.

“People are so appreciative,” he said. “It feels like we did something right in this town. Everyone tells me it’s so good to have a normal place, not a high-end, white tablecloth place. Our customers are unbelievable.”

Fritz & Franz Bierhaus owner Harald Neuweg brings out some dishes out of the kitchen of his iconic restaurant in December 2023 before he signed the new lease with the city of Coral Gables.

Fritz & Franz Bierhaus

Where: 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables

More information: 305-774-1883