Months after receiving treatment at Mayo for congenital heart defect, Bronny James declares for NBA draft

Apr. 5—ROCHESTER — Six months after

receiving medical care at Mayo Clinic in Rochester for a congenital heart defect

that caused his heart to go into cardiac arrest, Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar Lebron James, announced on Friday, April 5, 2024 that he's entering the NBA draft and the NCAA transfer portal.

His father has long indicated that he wants to play in the NBA with his son before retiring from the game. By declaring both for the draft and transfer portal, the 19-year-old Bronny is keeping his options open.

If he doesn't get picked in the NBA draft, Bronny can join another college team through the NCAA transfer portal.

Bronny James, 19, is a freshman guard at University of Southern California.

"I've had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete," Bronny James wrote on social media.

The oldest of LeBron James's three children, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest last July 24 during a workout at USC. Bronny James spent time at Mayo Clinic in September where he received treatment for his heart. He was accompanied by his dad, who was seen around town in Rochester and

used the time to workout at Rochester Lourdes High School.

LeBron, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and the league's all-time leading scorer, gave a heart-warming shoutout to the Catholic school and its staff for opening up its gym and weight room during his stay in Rochester. He also electrified the student body and staff with an appearance in the Lourdes auditorium.

"HUGE s/o Lourdes High School in Rochester, MN for this week's long hospitality, love and support," LeBron James wrote on social media. "To the faculty, teachers, coaches, (principal), students you guys absolute ROCK!!!!"

A month after his cardiac arrest, a statement issued by the LeBron James Family Foundation expressed confidence in Bronny's full recovery and his return to basketball.

"It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated," the statement said.

Bronny was seen by doctors at Mayo Clinic and Atlantic Health-Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey.

Bronny averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while starting six of 25 games for the Trojans. If the duo ended up on the same team, it would be the first father-son tandem in the league's history.

The prospect will intrigue NBA teams. LeBron's contract allows him the option to sign with another team next season. That two-for-one prospect could make Bronny a hot pick in the NBA draft.