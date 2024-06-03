It’s a new month. How much work is left to finalize Utah basketball’s roster?

East Carolina's Ezra Ausar (2) drives against Houston's Ja'Vier Francis (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. | Ben McKeown

It’s common knowledge among Utah basketball fans that in three years under head coach Craig Smith, the Runnin’ Utes have never used their full allotment of 13 available scholarships.

Each year, Utah has gone into a season with an open scholarship, though last year some after-the-fact issues caused the team to not be able to bring in an international player who had committed to the Utes for that 13th spot.

One month after the college basketball transfer portal window closed, Utah still has several scholarships open — four to be exact — as the calendar switches over to June.

Here’s a look at what the roster makeup looks like currently:

Scholarship players on Utah’s 2024-25 roster

Ausar became the latest of five transfer portal additions this offseason for Utah, signing with the team a few days ago.

The 6-foot-9 power forward who previously played at East Carolina is expected to start for Utah at the 4, where he could become a key part of the offense after averaging 11.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game for the Pirates during the 2023-24 season, while shooting 51.4% from the field.

One important part of his game is that Ausar shot a team-high 199 free throws last year, making 130 (65.9%). His ability to get to the free-throw line — Ausar averaged 6.2 free throw attempts per game last season — could come in handy for a Utes squad that infamously struggled at the line through much of last year, particularly in conference play.

What positions are the greatest needs for Utah now?

After adding a scoring power forward, the Utes have four scholarships open left.

Considering there are a handful of walk-ons that could be on the team again next season in Utah’s first year in the Big 12 — among them guards Jayden Teat, Jerry Huang and Brandon Haddock, as well as forwards Ayomide Bamisile and Caleb Lohner (the former BYU and Baylor forward) — here’s what the depth could look like for Utah next year at this point:

PG: Little.

SG: Mason Madsen/Erickson.

SF: Gabe Madsen/Dawes.

PF: Ausar/Wahlin/Lohner.

C: Lovering/Keller.

There are two positions that look like the most pressing areas where Utah needs to add depth before the season begins.

Point guard: While guys like Erickson and Mason Madsen could provide some minutes at point guard in addition to Little, a former four-star prospect who was stuck deep on the bench last year at Baylor, Utah would do well to add some experience at the position to help Little, the presumed starter.

Center: Keller has played more of a 4 position in his college career — his inclusion as backup center right now on the projected depth chart is more an indication that Utah needs more center-focused help there. Lovering started 24 games in his first season at Utah and is the incumbent at that spot, though at times he got into foul trouble and could use a quality backup who challenges for minutes.

What about the coaching staff?

It appears Smith has found a potential gem for one of his vacant assistant coaching staff spots, adding former Sacramento State assistant Loren Leath to his staff in the same capacity.

Leath has strong California ties and already played a big role in Utah offering seven high-level recruits a little over a week ago, an indication of what the future could hold if the program is able to mine talent from California.

The Utes still have one other open assistant coaching position, as well as the program’s director of basketball operations.