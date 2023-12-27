A month after would-be interception vs. Michigan, OSU cornerback Denzel Burke believes refs got it wrong

ARLINGTON, Texas – Denzel Burke estimates he has watched the replay a hundred times.

Who knows how many more times he's replayed it in his head?

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (10) reacts to a touchdown call for Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) after Burke came up with the ball at the end of the play during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.

A month has passed since he wrested the ball from Roman Wilson as the Michigan receiver crossed into the end zone during that fateful game in Ann Arbor. But Burke is as sure now about what should have been called as he was the moment it happened.

On third-and-10 from the Ohio State 22 with Michigan leading 7-3 in the second quarter, Wilson caught a pass from J.J. McCarthy between Burke and safety Malik Hartford. At the 5-yard line, Burke poked at the ball, and it came slightly dislodged. Burke and Wilson wrestled for the ball as they rolled across the goal line, with Burke gaining possession at the end.

Boy, oh boy, is this close. A great attempt by Burke at a minimum. pic.twitter.com/WzW6NPUwcO — Bill Rabinowitz 🗞 (@brdispatch) November 27, 2023

Officials ruled it a touchdown on the field, but Burke said he expected the call to be reversed during the replay review.

“I'm thinking he's going to give me the pick, like we got a pick in the red zone. It's going to change the game,” Burke said. “And then I turn around, and I see his hands go up, and I'm like, wow.”

More: 'I'm really content.' A candidate for Duke job, OSU DC Knowles happy to remain a Buckeye

The call was not reversed. The touchdown gave Michigan an 11-point lead, and the Buckeyes lost 30-24.

That defeat is why Ohio State is in the Cotton Bowl this week against Missouri instead of the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Asked Tuesday if he'd intercepted the pass, Burke didn't hesitate.

More: Ohio State football WR Marvin Harrison Jr off to side as Buckeyes continue bowl practice

“Oh, I definitely did,” he said. “The refs didn't give it to me. … They gave it to him.

“He really didn't have possession of the ball. I don't know what the ref saw.”

The many replays he has watched since have only confirmed what he thought.

“It was blatant,” Burke said. “He didn't have control of the ball.”

It's a play that probably will sting Burke forever. But he knows he can't dwell on it.

“A lot of the calls that game didn't go our way,” Burke said. “We can't get stuck in the past. It is what it is.”

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 'It was blatant.' Burke believes Michigan TD was an interception