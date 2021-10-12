A month after big hit, Detroit Lions WR Tyrell Williams still dealing with concussion

It has been a month since Tyrell Williams took a helmet-to-helmet hit from San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt, and the Detroit Lions receiver still is dealing with concussion symptoms.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said in his weekly interview Tuesday on 97.1 WXYT-FM that Williams is not close to returning from the brain injury that has sidelined him the past four games.

"That doesn’t look good right now," Campbell said when asked about Williams' availability for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. "I would say that’s off in the distance for sure."

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner tackles Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Williams was expected to be the Lions' No. 1 receiver when he signed a one-year, $6 million free agent deal this spring.

He played 39 snaps against the 49ers, caught two passes for 14 yards, and has been on injured reserve since Sept. 23.

Quintez Cephus replaced Williams as the Lions' top outside receiver the past four weeks, but he broke his collarbone in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Kalif Raymond, Amon-Ra St. Brown, KhaDarel Hodge, Trinity Benson and Tom Kennedy are the other receivers on the Lions' 53-man roster. They entered the season with a combined 36 career receptions.

Geronimo Allison, who spent four seasons with the Green Bay Packers and opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns, is on the Lions practice.

