Montgomery's Hibs exit 'necessary to move team forward'

Hibs owners the Gordon family say the sacking of head coach Nick Montgomery was necessary to "move the team forward".

Montgomery has been dismissed after just eight months in charge, with Hibs ninth in the Premiership having lost 4-0 at home to Aberdeen on Sunday.

Alongside Montgomery, coaches Sergio Raimundo and Miguel Miranda also depart with immediate effect.

The Gordon family said: “As a board this was not a decision we made lightly, but felt it a necessary one to move the team forward.

"Although Nick and his coaching team worked tirelessly, their efforts didn’t deliver the results we had hoped for.

“We’d like to thank Nick, Sergio, and Miguel for all of their hard work and dedication, and wish them all the best for the future.”