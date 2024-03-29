Montgomery wants Hibs to show 'bravery' at Ibrox

Nick Montgomery has called on Hibs to show their "bravery" in their game at Ibrox against Rangers, as they aim to secure a spot in the top six of the Scottish Premiership.

Dundee are just two points behind Hibs with a game in hand, and Montgomery says every point is crucial in their final three matches before the split.

"We have got these nine points to play for before the split and we have to try and get as many as we can," he told Hibs TV.

"The focus is purely on Rangers on Saturday, we know the task in hand, it is a difficult task but we go there off the back of some good form, good momentum.

"There is stuff riding for both teams, at this time in the season there is pressure for both teams. We are under no illusions about the task ahead of us, we are confident that we can go and give a good account of ourselves.

"We have already shown that no matter where we go we have got the bravery to play. We know that we have got players that can handle big moments, big situations and big atmosphere and there is no bigger than going to Ibrox when they are needing the win after a couple of weeks with no game.

"We obviously need points to make sure we give ourselves the best opportunity to get in the top six. It has got all the ingredients for a good game."