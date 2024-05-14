'Montgomery sacking no surprise at trigger-happy Hibs'

[BBC]

So, after achieving just 12 wins in his 37 games in charge, the Hibernian board have bitten the bullet and ended the tenure of Nick Montgomery.

It really should come as no surprise given the board’s history in moving managers on after failing to live up to their expectations.

Since Neil Lennon lifted the club out of the Championship and back into the top half of the Premiership and a European place before departing in January 2019, Jack Ross, Shaun Maloney, Lee Johnson and now Montgomery have all come and gone.

Montgomery arrived with a glowing reputation after leading Central Coast Mariners to the A-League title, but after a steady start the failure to reach the top six and a humbling at home on Sunday to Aberdeen snapped the board's patience.

The question has to be asked why there is such a high a turnover of managers at a club that has just about everything in place to ensure success?

And who do they turn to next? Will they look at the experience of Derek McInnes or Stephen Robinson and the excellent jobs they have done at Kilmarnock and St Mirren respectively this season on a smidgen of Hibs' budget?

Lennon brought success to Hibs when he arrived in the summer of 2016 and is currently available for hire. He would steady the ship but would the fans accept him back?

Some candidates may look at the managerial upheaval at the club over the past few years and be put off.

Not for the first time the pressure is now on the board to make the right appointment for the long-term future of Hibs.