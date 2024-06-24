'Montgomery poised for Premier League job' - gossip

[Getty Images]

Nick Montgomery has rejected the advances of Melbourne Victory as they search for a new team boss, telling the A-League club he wishes to remain in the UK for the foreseeable future, and it is believed that the former Hibernian head coach has already agreed terms with a new club, possibly in the Premier League, in an assistant coaching role amid rival interest from the Championship. (FTBL)

Brian McDermott, who this month left his role as Hibernian director of football, says it was not easy for him in Edinburgh being apart from his family but is still hungry to continue working in football. (Reading Chronicle)

Rangers are considering a move for Heart of Midlothian chief executive Andrew McKinlay after James Bisgrove stepped down last month. (Daily Record)

New Besiktas head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst is looking to offer Queen's Park head of youth Anton McElhone a first-team role at the Turkish club. (Daily Record)

Celtic have tabled an informal £7.6m offer for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, the 29-year-old currently part of the Croatia squad at Euro 2024. (Football Insider)

Atletico Madrid have added Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte to a list of potential midfield targets that includes Celtic's Matt O'Riley, Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer, Real Betis' Guido Rodriguez and Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile-Hojbjerg. (Que Deportes)

Moroccan club Far Rabat have explained that they had to let Hamza Igamane sign a five-year contract with Rangers for a fee of £1.75m because the 21-year-old striker's goal was to play in Europe. (Daily Record)

League One club Stevenage are hoping to sign 27-year-old Hibernian goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott on loan. (Alan Nixon)

Will Ferry says watching Old Firm derbies and Dundee United playing in the Scottish Championship live on BBC Scotland on Fridays persuaded him to join the Tannadice club from Cheltenham Town as the 23-year-old winger eyes a senior call-up for Republic of Ireland. (Daily Record)

Airdrieonians are poised to sign 22-year-old striker Ben Wilson from Cliftonville. (Daily Record)