Montgomery and LaViolette are named as Golden Spike Award Semifinalist

Just like the start of the season Texas A&M baseball players Braden Montgomery and Jace LaViolette are in line as finalists for multiple postseason awards. Not only are they All-SEC/All- Americans, but they are now both named as semifinalists for the Golden Spike Award.

The award is given to the top amateur baseball player in the nation and both players have played a major role in leading the Aggies to a 44-win season. Mongomery and LaViolette will be back on the diamond in the SEC tournament when they Mississippi State on Wednesday 30 minutes after Game 7.

The 2024 Golden Spikes Award timeline is as follows:

May 20: Golden Spikes Award semifinalists announced, and fan voting begins

June 3: Golden Spikes Award semifinalists fan voting ends

June 5: Golden Spikes Award finalists announced, and fan voting begins

June 21: Golden Spikes Award finalists fan voting ends

June 22: Golden Spikes Award winner announced

