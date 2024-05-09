Montgomery on Dingwall aftermath, stalwart departures and early recruitment
Hibs manager Nick Montgomery has been facing the media ahead of his side's meeting with Aberdeen on Sunday.
Here are the key points:
Insists there were no conversations with fans following Saturday's loss at Ross County after videos showed Montgomery and players going over to support at full time.
Says decision for stalwarts Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson to leave Hibs was made jointly between players and club. Adds they will lose "ultimate professionals" but "change is good".
Appreciates the frustration from support at how the season has unfolded at Easter Road.
Aiming to pick up maximum points from remaining fixtures, starting this weekend when they host Aberdeen.
Recruitment for next season is ongoing and he aims to have the squad together "as early as possible".
David Marshall is back in contention, but Will Fish is unlikely to make the squad and Lewis Miller remains out.