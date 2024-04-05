Montgomery County youth rugby club looking forward after funds stolen

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) – The Montgomery County youth rugby club that had thousands of dollars stolen from their bank account last September says it’s now looking forward as they prepare to host its first rugby festival since the pandemic.

The Maryland Youth Exiles Rugby Club will host the inaugural Ruck ‘N’ Roll Friday through Sunday at Mattie J.T. Stepanek in Rockville.

Organizers say rugby teams from Canada, Virginia and Maryland will be attending the festival. There will also be lots to do for people who may be interested in learning more about the sport.

Tom Smith is the Maryland Exiles Youth Rugby Club Coach said, the event is free to attend for those who are 5 years old and up.

“[It’s] a chance to come out and do an intro to rugby, and if they want, play a touch game afterwards,” Smith said. “So, bring your shorts, your tennis shoes, and a water bottle and give people a chance to see what rugby is.”

There will be several rugby matches played throughout the weekend and a clinic with professional players will be held on Sunday.

More details on the event can be found on the Maryland Exiles Youth Rugby Club’s website.

