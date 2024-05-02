Montgomery County Public Schools partners with Baltimore Ravens, Under Armour to bring girls flag football

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — In partnership with the Baltimore Ravens football team and sportswear brand, Under Armour, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is rolling out girl flag football teams to all of its 25 public high schools this fall.

The partnership will provide grant funding for the pilot program that will include equipment, uniforms by Under Armour and will cover expenses including coaching stipends, transportation, and awards, MCPS announced in a news release.

“I couldn’t be more excited for this program. It’s something I always wanted when I was growing up,” Coach Jenna Essenmacher, sports director of MCPS’ Flag Football, said. “I can’t wait to change the landscape for young girls.”

Essenmacher is a sports teacher at MCPS, coaching students of all ages. She says the initiative is “life changing” and one that will open doors for young girls to achieve “their ultimate dreams and obtain scholarships to do things beyond college.”

“It will give a lot of young girls an identity – a way to express themselves, their strengths [and] and their gifts in a positive way,” Essenmacher said.

Sullivan said MCPS’ plans is to have multiple events in the upcoming weeks to train and coach the appropriate personnel to help roll out the program in the fall.

“We do need to hire coaches so all the schools are posting those positions which we’re hoping to have filled by the end of May,” Sullivan said.

Ten high schools in Frederick County participated in a similar program last year, prompting MCPS’ systemwide athletics director to bring the athletic program, promoting girls flag football to Maryland’s largest school district.

“Flag football is the the ultimate team sport and it really instills good charter, self respect and respect for others,” Essenmacher said.

