Montgomery Catholic head coach Kirk Johnson is a state champion after years of chasing

As the game clock expired, all the emotions poured out of Montgomery Catholic head coach Kirk Johnson. In his third year leading the Knights, Johnson finally experienced the pinnacle every high school coach dreams of — holding up a state championship trophy.

"It was a surreal moment and something I dreamed of for a long time," Johnson said. "I had the blue map on my mind for the last two years, but what God has planned for you he can't take away. He's a faithful God and Im just thankful."

"We stayed the course. A lot of people thought us losing guys like Jeremiah Cobb, and all the talent from last year, nobody saw us doing this. We got a great coaching staff over here, and we're a family. When you have a family situation like us, it hits a little different."

Montgomery Catholic head coach Kirk Johnson presents the championship trophy to his players after they defeated Cherokee County High School in the AHSAA Class 4A football state championship game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday December 8, 2023.

The start

Johnson was the predecessor for Aubrey Blackwell, who coached the Knights for six seasons. In Blackwell's final season as the head coach, the Knights lost to Fyffe 21-16 in the 2020 state championship game. Johnson took over as head coach the following season. And on the same field Catholic lost in back in 2020, the Knights left Bryant-Deny Stadium on top.

In his opening statement to the press, Johnson took the time to thank Blackwell for giving the chance to lead the program.

"First off, I would like to thank this senior class, this school administration, our community and everyone who believed in us," Johnson said. "I also want to thank a very special person in Aubrey Blackwell, he was a guy who believed in me chance when nobody knew my name."

Getting over the hump

In Johnson's first two years as head coach, he led the Knights to back-to-back undefeated regular seasons. However, the semifinal round of the playoffs was a hurdle they could not get over. In 2021, the Knights fell to town rival Montgomery Academy — followed by a loss to Andalusia in the 2022 semifinals. Johnson called the early playoff trials and tribulations a learning lesson for his career.

"It's all motivational," Johnson said. "You have to learn from everything you do and all that was motivation for this season."

A promise kept

During the 2022 season, Johnson dealt with a personal battle — losing his mother in the midst of a playoff run. Falling short of a state title appearance, while mourning the loss of his mother, was difficult. However, Johnson made a promise to his team that they were going to re-focus and persevere.

"Last year was tough. We get to the semifinals, while my mom is laying in the hospital bed, and I’m stuck with a decision on whether to coach or be by her side," Johnson said. "When I was coaching, I would think about her. And when I was with her, I would think about the team. She ended passing that Sunday, and it was tough, I was so conflicted."

"I made a vow and told these boys, and these seniors, that we was going to go do it and they was gonna get everything I had. It means everything seeing our ride here and it's too many people to thank for this journey."

Jerry Humphrey III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3.

