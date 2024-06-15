Montgomery caps career with dream season

MANTACHIE – A mere six months ago, Ramsey Montgomery wasn’t sure she would be able to pitch her senior season. Nowadays, she finds herself in awe of all that’s transpired since a gray day in December.

“I was telling my mom, ‘To think that a few months ago I was laying on a table with my arm cut open and they were working on me, and to think where I am now,’ – I truly can’t thank anyone but the Lord,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery had nerve entrapment on the elbow of her throwing arm, and while the procedure fixed the problem, getting back into pitching shape was another matter. But not only did Montgomery pitch this past season, she dominated.

Montgomery and her mother/coach, Kristi, led Mantachie to the Class 3A state championship – the program’s first – and she was named 3A Miss Softball. To top it off, Ramsey is the 2024 Daily Journal Softball Player of the Year.

Montgomery finished the season with a 1.06 ERA and 330 strikeouts in 211 innings pitched. She also batted .398 with 33 RBIs.

Mantachie beat Region 1-3A rivals Booneville and Kossuth in the playoffs; those were the teams that had eliminated the Mustangs the previous two seasons.

“We thought if we could beat Kossuth, we could beat anybody,” Montgomery said. “We were very confident going into that last week. I think it showed, because that’s the best we hit all year.”

Mantachie swept St. Patrick in the state finals, racking up 20 runs over the two games. Montgomery didn’t pitch her best in Game 2, but her teammates picked her up.

“People talk about me, but I would not be the pitcher I am without them,” she said.

In the weeks since Mantachie won the title, Montgomery has had a chance to reflect on not just the season, but her entire six-year prep career. She couldn’t have asked for a sweeter ending.

“It was a dream come true. That’s what I’ve been working for since seventh grade, and that’s what I wanted to do, was bring one or more softball championships to Mantachie. To be able to do that, it’s crazy. I still can’t believe it.”