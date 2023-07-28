Montgomery-area high school quarterbacks to watch out for in the 2023 football season

After a long summer of workouts, recruiting visits and 7-on-7 action across the state across the state of Alabama. Fall practices for high school football begins Aug. 7 with kickoff classics beginning Aug. 24-25.

With the many talented athletes in the Montgomery-area here are 10 returning quarterbacks to keep an eye out for in the 2023 football season. (Players will be listed in alphabetical order).

Jacob Bryant

Stanhope Elmore, Sr.

Analysis: Last season Bryant had 1,621 passing yards with 12 touchdowns. After his 80.9 quarterback rating in 2022 he looks to make a massive leap going into his final year.

Kaleb Foster

Pike Road, Sr.

Analysis: Foster finished with 927 passing yards and nine touchdowns with 344 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last season. New head coach Granger Shook said he will continue to play the athlete position and bounce from quarterback and wide receiver.

Clayton Hussey

Lowndes Academy, Sr.

Analysis: Hussey accounted for three touchdowns as Lowndes Academy beat Jackson Academy for a second straight year in the 2022 AISA Class A state title game. He finished the season with 1,381 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 238 yards and nine more touchdowns. (At safety he made 65 tackles and had nine interceptions in 2022.)

KJ Jackson

Saint James, Sr.

On the Radar: Committed to the University of Arkansas

Analysis: Last season Jackson threw 42 touchdowns for 2,809 total yards for the Trojans, setting a Super 7 record with five touchdown passes in the Class 3A state championship. The SEC bound dual threat quarterback added on five rushing touchdowns to his junior season stats.

St. James' KJ Jackson (1) throws the ball during the AHSAA Super 7 football Class 3A state championship at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. St. James defeated Piedmont 45-28.

Landon Jones

Billingsley, Jr.

Analysis: Jones had 1,583 passing yards and 12 touchdowns with 283 rushing yards on 74 carries in his sophomore season. Now in his second full season with Billingsley under his dad head coach Lanny Jones he looks to have a massive jump in 2023.

Walker McClinton

Trinity, Sr.

On the Radar: Has an offer from Stetson University

Analysis: Last season McClinton threw 1,213 yards with 25 touchdowns finishing 2022 with a 70% completion rate. Under new coach Brian Seymore, McClinton will be a highly scouted prospect to watch out of the Montgomery-area.

Caleb McCreary

Montgomery Catholic, Sr.

On the Radar: Committed to Troy University

Analysis: McCreary threw 43 touchdowns for 2,809 yards completing 134 of 220 passes in 2022. He also added in 802 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns. The Troy commit was named 4A All-State last year and is a three-time All-area team member.

Montgomery Catholic's Caleb McCreary (1) drops back at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Andalusia leads Montgomery Catholic 22-19 at halftime.

Jack Lathrop

Andalusia, Sr.

Analysis: In 2022 Lathrop threw for 2,298 yards and 30 touchdowns leading Andalusia to a 41-1 overall record and a 4A state championship. With his return Andalusia is an early favorite to make it far this upcoming season.

Nate Rodgers

Wetumpka, Sr.

On the Radar: Has offers from Marshall and Alabama State University

Analysis: Rodgers finished the 2022 season with 2,550 total yards, as has he threw for 1,378 with 10 touchdowns and rushed for 1,172 with 15 touchdowns. This two sport phenom also surpassed 1,000 career points in basketball for Wetumpka.

