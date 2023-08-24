Montgomery-Area high school football Week 0 live updates: Score Streams, players, rankings

The Alabama High School football season is finally here with kickoffs set for Aug. 24-26 for programs statewide.

Along with the first AHSAA Kickoff Classic matchup in the Cramton Bowl between Beaurgard and Selma High Schools. Three Montgomery-area matchups will be played on Thursday, Aug. 24 in Opp vs Andalusia, Tallassee at Reeltown and Thornsby at Jemison.

Kickoff for the AHSAA kickoff classic will be at 8 p.m. along with Tallassee at Reeltown. The other contest will have a 7 p.m. kickoff.

This will be your hub for all of the week 0 live updates and scores for all your local high school teams in the Montgomery-Area. Listed below are links to see week zero predictions, rankings, players to watch and a word from some of your favorite coaches in the "Coaches Corner series."

Week 0 Live Score Stream

Week 0 Schedule

