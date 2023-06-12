Montgomery Advertiser sheds light on Auburn’s five key position battles

Hugh Freeze took over as Auburn football’s leading man in November and has worked around the clock to improve the Tigers’ program in every aspect.

Freeze brought in 20 transfers from the transfer portal, with every addition having the potential to contribute immediately. Not only that but there are several members of Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class that can see early playing time as well.

With so many new faces that will grace the gridiron this season in orange and blue, Richard Silva of The Montgomery Advertiser shared his take on Auburn’s top five position battles heading into the summer portion of the preseason.

From transfer-heavy units to experienced homegrown talent, here’s a look at Auburn’s top five position battles ahead of the 2023 season.

Linebacker

This group will have a balanced mix of returning players and transfers vying for adequate playing time. Transfers such as Austin Keys and Larry Nixon III could make an immediate impact, but we can not count out returners such as Wesley Steiner, Cam Riley, and Robert Woodyard to be productive as well.

Offensive line

Photo by Austin Perryman

This unit can make or break Auburn’s entire offense. Hugh Freeze has revamped the offensive line, as transfers such as Avery Jones, Gunner Britton, Dillon Wade, and Jaden Muskrat bring plenty of experience to the roster.

It is important for the offensive line to improve its protection skills from last season. In 2022, Robby Ashford was pressured a total of 127 times (25 sacks), while Payton Thorne was pressured 125 times (19 sacks) at Michigan State. The quarterbacks desperately need a break from the constant pressure, and Auburn’s transfer haul at the position should give the quarterbacks some relief.

Quarterback

Auburn has two quarterbacks that will thrive in this offense when given the opportunity to be successful. As previously mentioned, Ashford was pressured 127 times last season, but still managed to pass for 1,613 yards and rushed for 849 additional yards.

Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne also joins the mix for the starting spot, and will eventually be named the starter due to his experience. Expect Ashford to still play a role in the offense in some way, however.

Running back

No matter how Auburn splits carries, they will be in good shape in this regard. Jarquez Hunter is expected to become the premier back after two seasons as Tank Bigsby’s apprentice. Damari Alston is poised to have an excellent sophomore season, and USF transfer Brian Battie brings versatility to the unit. As long as the offensive line shows an improvement from last season, expected the Tigers to become one of the SEC’s top rushing attacks.

Defensive back

Players such as Zion Puckett, D.J. James, Keionte Scott, and Nehemiah Pritchett bring experience to the Auburn secondary, while true freshman Kayin Lee looks to gain experience this season. This group will feature the most experience on the defensive side of the ball, with the vast majority of players being homegrown talent.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire