Montez Sweat's best defensive plays vs. Titans Week 5

Associated Press

Derrick Henry rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown, and the Tennessee Titans made a last-minute goal-line stand to beat the Washington Commanders 21-17 Sunday, rolling into their bye week on a three-game winning streak. David Long Jr. intercepted Carson Wentz at the 1-yard line with 6 seconds left — the second time in three games Tennessee’s defense has preserved a victory. Getting there was all about Henry, who also had two catches for 30 yards, including a screen pass that set up Dontrell Hilliard’s 13-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.