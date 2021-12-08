Montez Sweat tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Week 14 vs. Cowboys

Sweat tests positive for COVID-19, will miss game vs. Dallas originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team will have to wait a bit longer to get Montez Sweat back on the field.

The second-year pass rusher was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday after testing positive for the virus, the team announced. Because Sweat is unvaccinated, he will have to miss at least 10 days and as a result, sit out Washington's Week 14 clash with the Cowboys.

We have made multiple roster moves:

-Placed DE Montez Sweat on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

-Placed TE Logan Thomas on the Reserve/Injured List

-Signed RB Jonathan Williams from the New York Giants practice squad pic.twitter.com/boZvlcveQj — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 8, 2021

Sweat had missed the last four weeks recovering from a jaw fracture he suffered against the Broncos. This week was the first game in which he was eligible to return.

In his absence, Washington has won four straight games and finds itself in the thick of the NFC's playoff picture. Despite missing both Sweat and Chase Young on the defensive line, Washington has managed to string together a nice winning streak through the month of November.

They'll still need Sweat back as soon as he's able to return, which could be Week 15 against the Eagles. That game will have significant playoff implications as the two teams play each other twice in the span of three weeks and are both fighting for a wild-card spot in the NFC bracket.