Montez Sweat tests positive for COVID-19, out at least 10 days because he is unvaccinated

Washington pass rusher Montez Sweat was expected to return to the field this week after spending a month on injured reserve, but that won’t happen.

Sweat has tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated, according to multiple reports. Because he is unvaccinated he has to miss at least 10 days.

Sweat will miss Sunday’s big NFC East showdown against the Cowboys. It’s possible he could return for the following week’s game at Philadelphia, but he won’t be able to practice at all next week.

With four sacks in eight games this season, Sweat ranks second on the team. Before suffering the jaw fracture that landed him on injured reserve, Sweat had started every game and had played a majority of snaps every week in the defensive line rotation.

