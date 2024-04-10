Montez Sweat strongly preferred Washington’s old name

The Washington Redskins selected Montez Sweat in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. On Oct. 31, 2023, the Washington Commanders traded Sweat to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 second-round pick.

In Sweat’s five seasons with the team, Washington had three different team names because former owner Dan Snyder was forced to sell in the summer of 2020: Redskins, Football Team and Commanders.

In Tuesday’s episode of the “Green Light” podcast with Chris Long, Sweat was asked about Washington’s various names.

He clearly preferred the “Redskins” moniker.

While Sweat is no longer on the team, having signed a lucrative four-year extension with the Bears, he will endear himself to many Washington fans due to his preference for the old name.

As for the new name, Sweat said he was “embarrassed” when he first heard it.

“Oh my god, when I heard that, bro, I was embarrassed,” Sweat said. “I was so embarrassed that when people asked who I played for, I said Washington.”

Several Washington fans would agree with him.

Sweat appeared in 67 games for Washington, recording 222 tackles, including 47 for loss, 35.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles.

