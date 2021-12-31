Montez Sweat questionable, William Jackson III out for Washington

Washington defensive end Montez Sweat did not practice at all this week because he left the team following the death of his brother on Tuesday, but they have not officially ruled him out for Sunday’s game in Philadelphia.

Sweat has been listed as questionable to face the Eagles. His brother Anthony was killed in a shooting in Virginia.

Sweat missed five games earlier this season due to a jaw fracture and a stay on the COVID-19 reserve list, but returned to play in each of their last two games.

Cornerback William Jackson III (calf) is one of three players who has been ruled out. Jackson missed last Sunday as well and will be joined by right tackle Sam Cosmi on the inactive list. Washington also ruled out running back Antonio Gibson (hip), although he was already on track to miss the game after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring) and defensive end James Smith-Williams (illness) join Sweat in the questionable group.

