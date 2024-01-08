Montez Sweat officially becomes first NFL player to lead two teams in sacks in a season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Montez Sweat finished the NFL season having done something no one has ever done before; he led two teams in sacks this season. Sweat finished with 6.0 sacks with the Bears and 6.5 sacks for the Commanders, leading both teams by the season's end.

After Sweat's 6.0 sacks, Justin Jones has 4.5 sacks and Yannick Ngakoue finished with 4.0 sacks. No one else had more than three sacks on the team.

Sweat’s count with the Commanders stopped at 6.5 sacks when Washington traded him away on Halloween. However, at the time of publication, that was still atop the Commanders’ chart. As the fourth quarter got underway in their Week 15 game, Jonathan Allen was still sackless, leaving him at 5.5 sacks.

The Bears have described Sweat as a force multiplier ever since he arrived at Halas Hall and it’s easy to see why. Not only has he notched a sack in every single game he’s played in a Bears uniform, he’s helped others get free to cause havoc in the backfield. That uptick in pressure has forced quarterbacks to throw balls more quickly, and the secondary has taken advantage. After intercepting just six passes in eight games before Sweat, they’ve doubled that for 12 interceptions in six games with Sweat.

Sweat agreed to a four-year, $98 million contract extension after he arrived in Chicago.

