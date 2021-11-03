Washington edge rusher Montez Sweat has a non-displaced jaw fracture, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The injury will not require surgery, per Rapoport, but Sweat can have no physical contact for a month, while also altering his diet.

It appears, based on video found by Sam Fortier of The Washington Post, that Sweat injured his jaw on a third-and-eight play while blocking left guard Dalton Risner. Sweat did not play the final seven defensive snaps.

Sweat has 19 tackles and four sacks in eight games this season.

He has never missed a game for injury in his career, playing 40 of a possible 40 games.

Montez Sweat has non-displaced jaw fracture, will miss at least a month originally appeared on Pro Football Talk