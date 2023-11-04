Montez Sweat agrees to four-year extension with Bears

The Bears traded for edge rusher Montez Sweat earlier this week. It didn't take long for them to sign him to a long-term extension.

Sweat has agreed to a four-year extension, worth $98 million in new money and $105 million total, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. He will receive $72.865 million guaranteed.

He was in the final year of his rookie contract, making $11.5 million.

After giving up a second-round pick, the Bears had no choice but to sign Sweat to a long-term deal. That gave him leverage in negotiations, but the Bears got it done.

Sweat, a first-round pick of Washington in 2019, has 35.5 sacks, 85 quarterback hits and nine forced fumbles in 67 games over five seasons. He has 6.5 sacks in eight games this season, which is only 3.5 fewer sacks than the Bears have as a team.