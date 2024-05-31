Montesano's Parkin named Defensive Player of the Year as 1A Evergreen All-League Team announced

May 30—Montesano's Ali Parkin received one of the 1A Evergreen League's top honors as the all-league team was announced for the 2024 season.

Parkin was named the league's Defensive Most Valuable Player as the junior catcher caught 41 innings in league play without allowing a passed ball.

The talented junior also threw out three runners and hit .560 with five home runs, 14 RBI and had an on-base percentage of .600 in league play.

Parkin was joined on the first team by fellow Bulldogs in senior pitcher Riley Timmons (4-0, 0.70 ERA, 43K), junior shortstop Addi Kersker (.625, .654 OBP, 6 SB), junior first baseman Kylee Wisdom (.560, 14 RBI) and junior outfielders Adda Potts (.562, .632 OBP) and Liv Robinson (.333, 1.000 fielding percentage).

Montesano's coaching staff was also named Coaching Staff of the Year.

Montesano's stats include league games only.

Elma and Hoquiam were also well-represented with multiple First Team honorees.

The second-place Eagles sported four players on the first team.

Freshman catcher Raelynn Weld (.633, 1.033 SLG, 10 RBI), senior outfielder Aaleigha Weld (.522, .593 OBP, 9 RBI), junior outfielder Mia Monroe (.500, .533 OBP, 6 SB) and senior shortstop Emmie Spencer (.462, .548 OBP, 5 SB) were all named to the First Team.

Elma's stats include league games only.

The Grizzlies had three players named First Team, with senior catcher Faith Prosch (.480, 7 HR, 4 3B), senior pitcher Kayte Sauer (30 K) and junior outfielder Chloey Deitrick (.448, 31 R) named to the top squad.

The complete all-league team is as follows:

1A Evergreen All-League Softball Team

Offensive MVP: Sara Smith, sr., pitcher, Eatonville

Defensive MVP: Ali Parkin, jr., catcher, Montesano

Coaching Staff of the Year: Montesano

First Team

Montesano: Riley Timmons, sr., P; Adda Potts, jr., CF; Addi Kersker, jr., SS; Kylee Wisdom, jr., 1B; Liv Robinson, jr., LF.

Elma: Raelynn Weld, fr., C; Mia Monroe, jr., CF; Aaleigha Weld, sr., LF; Emmie Spencer, sr., SS.

Hoquiam: Faith Prosch, sr., C; Kayte Sauer, sr., P; Chloey Deitrick, jr., CF.

Eatonville: Ava Twedt, jr., 2B; Grace Field, jr., 3B.

Tenino: Sophia Hussey, sr., RF.

Honorable Mention

Hoquiam: Lexi Labounty, soph., SS; Avery Howard, sr., 1B.

Montesano: Katie Trail, soph., P; Grace Gooding, soph., P.

Elma: Callie Galligan, sr., 1B; Ashlynn Weld, fr., P.

Tenino: Chloe Grayless, soph., P; Tamara Snodderly, soph., CF.

Eatonville: Amy Tozier, soph., C.