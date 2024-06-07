Montesano's Bode Poler named 1A Evergreen League MVP for second consecutive season

Jun. 6—For the second consecutive season, Montesano's Bode Poler is a league Most Valuable Player.

The Bulldogs senior shortstop earned a co-MVP honor as the 1A Evergreen League announced its all-league team for the 2024 season.

Poler, who was named as co-MVP along with Tenino senior pitcher Kellen Knox, was once again noted as one of the best players in the area after leading Montesano in several statistical categories.

Poler led the Bulldogs with a .403 batting average, a .547 on-base percentage, a .633 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.184, affirming his place as the league's top hitter.

Poler had 31 hits this season, including team highs in doubles (11), triples (2), runs (38) and RBI (27) to just 11 strikeouts in 107 plate appearances to lead the Bulldogs to the league title.

The two-time MVP was joined on the First Team by four of his Bulldogs teammates, two pitchers and two infielders.

Senior starting pitcher Cam Taylor (6-3, 1.39 ERA, 57 K, 28 BB, .180 BAA, 1.212 WHIP) and senior reliever Skylar Bove (6-1, 2.74 ERA, 3 SV, 38 K, 15 BB, 1.383 WHIP) were both named to the league's top squad for the second straight season.

Montesano senior second baseman Jaxson Wilson (.358, .983 OPS, 36 R, 26 RBI, 16 SB) and sophomore third baseman Toren Crites (.274, .903 OPS, HR, 24 R, 14 RBI, 27 BB, 8 SB) were also named as First Team players.

The Elma Eagles had three players named to the First Team in seniors Carter Studer and Grant Vessey and junior TJ Dunlap.

Studer emerged as the ace of the Eagles pitching staff as the right-hander went 4-4 with a 2.32 ERA and 49 strikeouts to 20 walks in 45 innings pitched.

In arguably the best pitching performance of the season, Studer pitched a seven-inning no-hitter in a win over Tenino on April 14.

Vessey was named as a First Team first-baseman after hitting .262 with 10 stolen bases and a .944 fielding percentage.

Dunlap, a shortstop, led the Eagles with a .347 batting average and 25 hits to go along with a fielding percentage of .917.

Hoquiam's lone First Team player was senior utility player Zander Jump, who hit .358 and was tied for the team high in hits with 19. Jump led the Grizzlies in runs scored (15), stolen bases (16) and struck out just nine times in 69 plate appearances.

Multiple Twin Harbors athletes were named to the Second Team.

Elma outfielder Issac McGaffey (.294, 20 H, 12 RBI, 8 SB), pitcher Brody Palmer (3.72 ERA, 32 IP, 45 K, 30 BB, .322, 14 SB), catcher Ethan Camus (.982 FP, 5 CS, 5 PIK) and outfielder Eastin Wright (.273, 18 H, 2 3B, .950 FP) were named to the Second Team.

Hoquiam first baseman Chris Bryson (.362, 17 H, 5 2B, 11 RBI), utility player Riley Montoure (.365, 19 H, 9 RBI) and infielder Dom Standstipher (.314, 16H, HR, 9 R) each earned Second Team honors.

Montesano catcher Colton Grubb (.266, 17 H, 5 2B, 25 RBI, .956 FP), outfielder Tyson Perry (.321, 17 H, 21 R, 12 RBI, 7 SB) and utility player Zach Timmons (.258, 16 H, 17 R, 14 RBI, .917 FP) were also named to the Second Team.

The complete all-league team is as follows:

1A Evergreen All-League Baseball Team

Co-MVPs: Bode Poler, Montesano; Kellan Knox, Tenino

Coaching Staff of the Year: Tenino

~~~

First Team

Payton Hanly, Eatonville; TJ Dunlap, Elma; Carter Studer, Elma; Grant Vessey, Elma; Zander Jump, Hoquiam; Skylar Bove, Montesano; Toren Crites, Montesano; Cam Taylor, Montesano; Jaxson Wilson, Montesano; Jack Burkhardt, Tenino; Will Feltus, Tenino; Austin Gonia, Tenino; Cody Strawn, Tenino

~~~

Second Team

Michael Stogsdill, Eatonville; Brody Thirtyacre, Eatonville; Ethan Camus, Elma; Issac McGaffey, Elma; Brody Palmer, Elma; Eastin Wright, Elma; Chris Bryson, Hoquiam; Riley Montoure, Hoquiam; Dom Standstipher, Hoquiam; Colton Grubb, Montesano; Tyson Perry, Montesano; Zach Timmons, Montesano; Hunter Sweet, Tenino