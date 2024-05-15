Montesano's Blancas in first after Day 1 of district-golf championships

May 14—Montesano senior Hailey Blancas leads the field after the first day of competition at the 1A District 4 Girls Golf Championships on Monday at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course.

The Bulldogs senior and defending state champion shot a 1-over par 73 for her 18-hole round, leading Elma sophomore Olivia Moore — last season's district champion — by eight strokes heading into Tuesday's final round.

The Eagles are in excellent shape to repeat as team district champions as Sophia Hamilton sits in third with a plus-24 96 and teammate Camberly Burgess is fourth with a plus-26 98. Elma's Aubrey Moore is in a tie for eighth place with a score of 107.

Hoquiam's Eva Jump is tied for fifth with a score of 102 with Montesano's Maggi Kupka and King's Way Christian's Ava Moats.

The district meet concludes on Tuesday at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course, with 15 golfers making the cut to advance to the final round.

Leaderboard

1, Hailey Blancas, Montesano 73. 2, Olivia Moore, Elma 81. 3, Sophia Hamilton, Elma 96. 4, Camberly Burgess, Elma 98. 5-tie, Eva Jump, Hoquiam 102. 5-t, Ava Moats, King's Way Christian 102. 8-t, Aubrey Moore, Elma 107. 8-t, Molly Gundersen, Hoquiam 107. 8-t, Jessie LaLonde, Montesano 107. 11-t, Rayna Fabianek, KWC 114. 11-t, Lucy Scott, Montesano 114. 13, Faith Harlow, KWC 115. 14, Sydney Short, KWC 117. 15, Cora Bisher, Hoquiam 119.